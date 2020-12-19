Tourism Vietravel Airlines to launch maiden flight early next year By Dao Loan Saturday, Dec 19, 2020,14:37 (GMT+7) Vietravel Airlines to launch maiden flight early next yearBy Dao Loan Vietravel Airlines’ uniform – PHOTO: VIETRAVEL HCMC – Vietravel Airlines, a new aviation market entrant established by local tour operator Vietravel, announced on December 18 that it would launch its maiden flight on January 1, 2021. The airline also revealed its uniform and IATA code of VU the same day. The uniform has the two main colors of yellow and blue. The IATA code of VU stands for VUAirlines, which means Vietnam/Vietravel (V), Unique (U), Airlines (A). Nguyen Quoc Ky, chairman of Vietravel Airlines, said the carrier’s maiden flight was previously scheduled for December 19-27, 2020; it was then rescheduled for January 1, 2021, because the airline needed time to complete some necessary procedures. Tickets will be on sale right after Vietravel Airlines obtains an Aircraft Operator Certificate. In the early stages, the carrier will focus on transporting tourists before catering to other customer groups. On February 19, Vietravel Airlines received its business license from the Department of Planning and Investment of the central province of Thua Thien-Hue, where the airline is headquartered. The first… Read full this story

