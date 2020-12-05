Corporate Vietravel Airlines receives first aircraft The Saigon Times Saturday, Dec 5, 2020,13:30 (GMT+7) Vietravel Airlines receives first aircraftThe Saigon Times Vietravel Airlines’ first aircraft, an Airbus A321CEO plane, arrives at Tan Son Nhat International Airport this morning – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – The first aircraft of Vietravel Airlines arrived at Tan Son Nhat International Airport in HCMC this morning, December 5. The carrier’s Airbus A321CEO aircraft, which is 44.5 meters long, has a capacity of 220 seats, the local media reported. Nguyen Quoc Ky, chairman of Vietravel Airlines, said on December 4 that the airline was stepping up its plan to complete its aircraft fleet while meeting certain requirements to get an Aircraft Operator Certificate (AOC). It is now ready for the maiden flight, which is set to take off in late December. Vietravel Airlines targets to serve some one million passengers and create jobs for 600 workers in the first year of operations. In the initial stage, the carrier will operate over 80 flights per week, mainly from HCMC, Hue and Hanoi to some tourist destinations such as Danang, Nha Trang and Phu Quoc. Vietravel Airlines, an airline established by local tour operator Vietravel, has a chartered capital of VND700 billion and… Read full this story

