VIETRADE launches trade portal to boost international trade procedures

The Việt Nam Trade Promotion Agency (VIETRADE) has recently launched the Info Viet-Trade Portal to facilitate international trade procedures in Việt Nam. — Photo courtesy of VIETRADE HÀ NỘI — The Việt Nam Trade Promotion Agency (VIETRADE) has recently launched the Info Viet-Trade Portal to facilitate international trade procedures in Việt Nam. The Info Viet-Trade Portal at infovietrade.vn was established by VIETRADE with the technical support of the International Trade Centre (ITC) and the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD), and the funding support of the Danish International Development Agency (DANIDA). It is an online platform that provides a step-by-step description of import and export procedures and formalities in Việt Nam from the trader's point of view. The portal fully ensures compliance of the Government of Việt Nam with Article 1.2 of the WTO Trade Facilitation Agreement (TFA). Available in English and Vietnamese, the portal serves as one-stop-shop providing useful, clear, precise and up-to-date information on export and import procedures in Việt Nam in an easily accessible manner for business operators, thereby contributing to fulfilling enhanced transparency, predictability and certainty of trade information in Việt Nam for the benefit of policymakers, border regulatory agencies and the business community alike, said VIETRADE…

