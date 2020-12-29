Trade Vietnam’s tra fish exports to China take sharp plunge in November By Trung Chanh Tuesday, Dec 29, 2020,11:35 (GMT+7) Vietnam’s tra fish exports to China take sharp plunge in NovemberBy Trung Chanh Employees process tra fish for export at a firm. The turnover of Vietnamese tra fish exported to China this November fell as much as 29.3% month-on-month – PHOTO: TRUNG CHANH CAN THO – The turnover of Vietnamese tra fish exported to China this November fell as much as 29.3% month-on-month, with experts attributing the decline to a large amount of goods being stuck at the Chinese border gates to undergo Covid-19 tests that the Chinese authorities have imposed on imported frozen food. According to a report released today, December 28, by the Vietnam Association of Seafood Exporters and Producers (VASEP), the export of the fish to China and Hong Kong in October and November was gloomy. VASEP’s market analysts said that a huge volume of commodities was stuck at the border gates due to the prolonged surveillance and food sample testing process, affecting Vietnam’s tra fish exports to this neighboring market. Earlier, VASEP announced that China had stepped up efforts to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus through imported frozen… Read full this story

