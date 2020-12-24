Nation Vietnam’s three airports get airport health accreditation The Saigon Times Thursday, Dec 24, 2020,13:59 (GMT+7) Vietnam’s three airports get airport health accreditationThe Saigon Times Passengers board a plane at the Tan Son Nhat International Airport. Three airports in Vietnam—Tan Son Nhat in HCMC, Noi Bai in Hanoi and Danang—have been granted the Airport Health Accreditation (AHA) by the Airports Council International – PHOTO: THANH HOA HCMC – Three airports in Vietnam—Tan Son Nhat in HCMC, Noi Bai in Hanoi and Danang—have been granted the Airport Health Accreditation (AHA) by the Airports Council International (ACI) as they have met the standards and requirements on safety and hygiene in the fight against Covid-19. A representative of Tan Son Nhat International Airport on December 23 confirmed to Tuoi Tre Online that the airport had received the accreditation issued by ACI, while the Noi Bai and Danang international airports were also granted the accreditation in recognition of their efforts to deliver a safe airport experience in the battle against Covid-19. Factors assessed by ACI to issue the accreditation include cleaning and disinfection, physical distancing, staff protection, passenger communication and passenger facilities. This is meant to motivate the airport’s employees to continue trying their best to guarantee the… Read full this story

