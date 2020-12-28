Vietnam’s six airline launched

At the launching ceremony, General Director of Vietravel Airlines Vu Duc Bien said the airline will officially sell tickets from January 1 to 5, 2021. Regarding the fleet, the carrier has already received one aircraft and will get two more from now until before the Lunar New Year. Vietnam Travel Aviation Company Limited makes its debut on December 26. Photo: tienphong Bien said that the airline will focus on routes linking Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City with Hue and tourist destinations in the Central region. After the COVID-19 pandemic is controled in the world, it will open other routes nationwide and those from Vietnam to ASEAN countries and other regions. Vietravel Airlines, headquartered at the Phu Bai International Airport, aims to serve 1 million passengers in its first year of operations. It is the latest air carrier in the country, joining Vietnam Airlines, Vietjet Air, Pacific Airlines, Vasco, and Bamboo Airways. The carrier has a total investment of VND 700 billion (USD 30.2 million) and a lifespan of 50 years and is set to provide both domestic and international air transport services. Source: VNA

