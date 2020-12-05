Vietnam’s Level-2 Field Hospital Rotation 2 praised for achievements in COVID-19 prevention

General Chowdhury highly appreciated the way that Vietnam’s L2FH Rotation 2 has performed its tasks, including developing plans and comprehensively implementing anti-pandemic measures, actively participating in training activities for UN military units and staff in Bentiu, regularly maintaining online training activities to update the latest guidance from the U.N health agency, and sharing valuable experience in COVID-19 prevention and control. Lieutenant Colonel Vo Van Hien presenting gifts to Major General Md Main Ullah Chowdhury Particularly, despite difficulties and challenges, the Vietnamese L2FH Rotation 2 has still provided medical supplies for the L2FH Rotation 1 and local health facilities. In addition, the hospital has also actively participated in mass mobilization activities, strengthened military-civilian ties, and joined hands to protect the environment and reduce plastic waste in the area. The achievements of the Vietnamese L2FH Rotation 2 have been recognized by UNMISS agencies and the UN, thus leaving a deep impression on international friends. The UN delegation visited the hospital’s relevant departments and encouraged all doctors and other medical workers to continue making efforts to complete their UN peacekeeping mission. Because of the complicated development of COVID-19, the local government must limit inbound and outbound flights, so most of the hospital staff cannot… Read full this story

