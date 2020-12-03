Vietnam’s economy – a bright spot in volatile world: cabinet meeting

Removing bottlenecks for local production and business activities must receive top priority so as to promote the economic development, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc said at the monthly government meeting on December 2. Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc at the monthly government meeting on December 2. Reports from relevant ministries and sectors showed that the Vietnamese economy could expand 2.5-3 percent in 2020, while many international organisations forecast it could grow 2.5-2.8 percent in the year, the PM added. In the 11-month period, trade surplus swelled to a record of 20.1 billion USD, he said, adding 31 groups of commodities joined the over-one-billion-USD club, accounting for 92 percent of the total export revenue. Disbursement of public capital was pushed ahead, reaching 79.3 percent of the yearly plan and up 34 percent as compared to the same time last year, he said. PM Phuc laid stress on robust industrial production, which grew 9.2 percent year-on-year, and the upwards trend of trade and service activities in November, with total retail sales of goods and services in the month rising by 8.5 percent. At the meeting, PM Phuc also recalled the success of the 37th ASEAN Summit and related meetings, including the adoption… Read full this story

