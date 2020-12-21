Other News Vietnam’s child labor rate lower than region’s average The Saigon Times Monday, Dec 21, 2020,14:38 (GMT+7) Vietnam’s child labor rate lower than region’s averageThe Saigon Times Cattle-herding children in Vietnam – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – The rate of child labor in Vietnam is approximately 2 percentage points lower than the regional average for Asia and the Pacific, according to Vietnam’s second National Child Labor Survey launched late last week. Conducted by the Ministry of Labor, Invalids and Social Affairs in coordination with the General Statistics Office with technical support from the International Labor Organization (ILO), the survey pointed out that an estimated 5.3% of the 5-17 year olds are engaged in child labor in Vietnam. This accounts for more than 1 million children, over half of them in hazardous conditions. Child labor encompasses work that is detrimental to the physical or mental health of a child and negatively affects his/her schooling or development. In line with global trends, 84% of the child labor in Vietnam is concentrated in rural areas and just over half of them work in the agricultural, forestry and fishery sectors. Other sectors where child labor is prevalent include the service sector and the industry and construction sector. Some… Read full this story

