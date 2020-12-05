Vietnamese students place 2nd in regional cybersecurity competition

HCMUS.Twice comprising Vuong Hy, Nguyen Quoc Trung, Nguyen Thu Hong An, and Nguyen Hy Hoai Lam represented Vietnam at the virtual event held earlier this week, which involved a “Capture the Flag” contest, a cybersecurity competition.Sponsored by Japan, it involved teams from each of the 10 Southeast Asian countries, who had to answer questions jeopardy-style in various categories such as forensics, reverse engineering, CND (computer network defense-hardening) and penetration test.HCMUS.Twice scored 2,950 points, just 100 behind the winners from Singapore.Vietnamese teams have done well in past editions of the Cyber SEA Game, winning first prize in 2015 and third prizes in 2017 and 2018.Last year in Thailand, a team from the University of Engineering and Technology under the Vietnam National University finished second.

