Vietnamese senior officer awarded Russia’s Order of Friendship

Gen. Truong Quang Khanh (L) at the presentation ceremony Addressing the ceremony, Senior Lieutenant General Be Xuan Truong, Deputy Minister of National Defense, highly appreciated the award, saying that it was a recognition of Gen. Khanh’s great contributions and a friendly symbol to bolster the Vietnam-Russia comprehensive strategic partnership, including the cooperation in defense and military technology. The Russian Ambassador to Vietnam Konstantin V.Vnukov also stressed the importance of such an award as an acknowledgment of Gen. Khanh’s devotion to developing the two countries’ friendship and cooperative ties. For his part, Gen. Khanh expressed his honor to receive the order and insignia and confirmed that he always respects the time-honored fruitful ties between Vietnam and Russia. He believed that the friendship between the two armies and people will develop further in the coming time. Translated by Mai Huong

