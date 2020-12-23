Other News Vietnamese PM, U.S. President hold telephone talks on monetary policies The Saigon Times Wednesday, Dec 23, 2020,12:00 (GMT+7) Vietnamese PM, U.S. President hold telephone talks on monetary policiesThe Saigon Times Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc holds a telephonic talk with U.S. President Donald Trump – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on December 22 spoke to U.S. President Donald Trump on the phone, clarifying that Vietnam’s monetary policies are not aimed at creating trade advantages for the country. According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, during the talks, the two leaders discussed the United States Trade Representative’s ongoing investigation into Vietnam’s monetary policies and timber materials in accordance with Article 301 of the Trade Act of 1974, the local media reported. Specifically, the U.S. Department of Treasury on December 16 issued a report on the macroeconomic and foreign exchange policies of major trading partners of the United States, labeling Vietnam a currency manipulator and accusing it of intervening in the foreign exchange market to offer an edge to its exports. The Government leader affirmed that Vietnam, as a developing country with limited economic capacity, has issued monetary policies to control inflation and stabilize the macroeconomy. Its monetary policies… Read full this story

