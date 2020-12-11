Vietnamese platostoma palustre plant will be available in Chinese supermarkets

Nguyễn Hoàng Trung, director general for the Department for Plant Protection, in the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, talks to Hải Quan online about the bright future for Việt Nam’s platostoma palustre plant in the Chinese market. Black jelly is made from the leaves of the platostoma palustre plant, commonly known as Chinese mesona. What has Việt Nam done to speed up the export of platostoma palustre plant to China? In the context of the COVID-19 pandemic, with guidance from the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, all concerned Vietnamese agencies have continued to complete their paperwork on the export of platostoma palustre plan to China in accordance with technical agreements which have been agreed between the Vietnamese and Chinese agencies. Basically speaking all required technical dossiers on the quality of the Vietnamese platostoma palustre plant have been completed. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the two countries could not arrange a direct negotiation prior to the signing of the agreement. Việt Nam has requested China to arrange a meeting between the two countries so that Việt Nam could export its black jelly to China as soon as possible. At the beginning, China agreed to have the agreement signed… Read full this story

