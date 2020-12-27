Vietnamese military unit presents gifts to Lao troops and people

At the event At the event, Deputy Commissar of the Thua Thien-Hue provincial Border Guard Command Colonel Pham Tung Lam inquired after the health of troops and people of Kalo and Sesap villages and handed over 200 gifts, including rice, instant noodle, clothing, and other necessities, to local people. According to Ke Oi, Head of Kalo village, many Lao people are facing a lot of difficulties due to the recent prolonged rains, which have caused landslides on roads and destroyed crops. Ke Oi also emphasized the significance of the gifts, which will help people in border localities to soon stabilize their lives. The mission also presented 20 gifts to Border Protection Company 531 of the Sekong provincial Military Command and Ta Vang Public Security Post under the Sekong provincial Security Department (Laos). These gifts aimed to help Lao border troops and people to overcome difficulties caused by the pandemic and further consolidate the solidarity between border protection forces and people of the two countries. On the occasion, the A Dot Border Post also delivered leaflets with COVID-19-related information and preventive measures to troops and people in Laos’ border localities. Translated by Song Anh

