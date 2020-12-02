Vietnamese leaders congratulate U.S. President-elect Joe Biden

President-elect Joe Biden In their congratulatory messages, the Vietnamese leaders expressed their belief that on the basis of bilateral relations built over the last 25 years, the Vietnam-U.S. comprehensive partnership will continue developing in a result-oriented, effective, and sustainable manner, benefiting the two peoples as well as peace, security, stability, cooperation, and development in the region and the world. The same day, Vice State President Dang Thi Ngoc Thinh also extended congratulations to Vice President-elect Kamala Harris. On this occasion, the Vietnamese leaders invited the President-elect and Vice President-elect of the U.S. to visit Vietnam at an early date. Source: VNA
