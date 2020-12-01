Nation Vietnamese leaders congratulate Joe Biden for victory The Saigon Times Tuesday, Dec 1, 2020,18:34 (GMT+7) Vietnamese leaders congratulate Joe Biden for victoryThe Saigon Times U.S. President-elect Joe Biden – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – On November 30, Party General Secretary and State President Nguyen Phu Trong and Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc congratulated President-elect Joseph Robinette Biden Jr. for his victory in the 2020 United States presidential election. In their congratulatory messages, both Trong and Phuc expressed their belief that the diplomatic ties built over the past 25 years and the comprehensive partnership between Vietnam and the United States will continue to develop sustainably, benefiting the peoples of both nations and contributing to the peace, security, stability, cooperation and development in the region and around the globe. On the same day, Vice State President Dang Thi Ngoc Thinh also congratulated Vice President-elect Kamala Harris for her victory. The Vietnamese leaders invited the U.S. President and Vice President to visit Vietnam at the earliest. Share with your friends:

