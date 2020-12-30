Vietnamese fashionista enters listing of 100 most beautiful celebrity faces

Fashionista Thao Nhi Le. Screenshot from TC Candler’s video. She is the only Vietnamese celebrity in the listing shortlisted from over 100,000 female celebrities across the globe by the creator of the Annual Independent Critics List of the 100 Most Beautiful Faces of the Year.The 26-year-old is mostly known in Vietnam as a fashionista and a “rich kid” influencer with over 466,000 followers on Instagram.Featured in the list are celebrities like American singer Selena Gomez, Japanese actress Ishihara Satomi, British-American actress Lily Collins and South Korean singer Nancy Jewel Mcdonie. Topping the list for the fourth time is Israeli fashion model Yael Shelbia.The Independent Critics says the list is based on several criteria such as “grace, elegance, originality, daring, passion, class, poise, joy, promise, hope…”, and not solely on “aesthetic perfection.”The TC Candler list has been compiled since 1990, getting over eight billion social media impressions and millions of views.

