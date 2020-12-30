Nation Vietnamese Embassy in Thailand advises citizens not to return home by road The Saigon Times Wednesday, Dec 30, 2020,18:20 (GMT+7) Vietnamese Embassy in Thailand advises citizens not to return home by roadThe Saigon Times Passengers wearing face masks at Thailand’s Suvarnabhumi Airport. The Vietnamese Embassy in Thailand has advised citizens not to return home by road – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – Vietnamese citizens living, working or studying in Thailand or on tour there should not return home by road, the Vietnamese Embassy in Thailand said in an announcement on December 29. They were also told to proactively follow Covid-19 infection prevention and control measures to protect their health and that of others due to the rising number of Covid-19 infections in Thailand, VietnamPlus news site reported. In addition, the Vietnamese Embassy in Thailand advised Vietnamese citizens to refrain from visiting public places or high-risk localities to minimize the risk of infection. They were advised to contact the hotline at the Vietnamese Embassy in Thailand on +66 2650 8979 or the citizen protection hotline on +66 898966653. On December 29, Thailand reported 155 additional Covid-19 cases, with 134 locally-transmitted ones, taking the country’s tally to 6,440. Given the complicated development of the coronavirus pandemic,… Read full this story

