Vietnamese cyclists to compete in Asian championship this March

Vietnam will compete in the 40th Asian Road Cycling Championships in Cyberjaya, Malaysia from March 17-21. Former Asian champion Nguyen Thi That will take part in the 40th Asian Road Cycling Championships in Cyberjaya, Malaysia from March 17-21. Photo plo.vn The Vietnamese cyclists will compete in both men’s and women’s categories of the team time trial, individual time trial and individual road race. While the male team, mainly from the U23 squad, are aiming for fourth place, the female crew, led by former Asian champion Nguyen Thi That, expect to repeat That’s victory in 2018 and earn enough points to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics this summer. The 27th Asian Junior Road Championships and the ninth Asian Para Road Cycling Championships will also be held at the same time and venue. VNS Vietnamese athletes compete in Asian mountain bike champs Vietnam will take part in the Asian Mountain Bike Continental Championships in Chiangrai Province, Thailand on February 1-5. HCM City mulls public bicycle rental service in downtown The HCM City Department of Transport has sought approval from the People’s Committee for a public bicycle rental service.

