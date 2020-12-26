Vietnamese, Chinese coast guards finish joint patrol

Vietnamese crewmembers Participating in the joint patrol were two Vietnamese coast guard ships, numbered 8004 and 8003, commanded by Colonel Tran Van Tho, Deputy Commander and Chief of Staff of the Coast Guard Region 1 Command while the Chinese ships, numbered 4303 and 22603, led by Liu Tianrong, Deputy Head of the Nanhai Division of the Chinese Coast Guard. During the event, the two sides patrolled 13 locations in the waters adjacent to the Gulf of Tonkin delimitation line with a distance of 255.5 nautical miles, from the southeast of Tran island (Vietnam) to the northeast of Con Co island (Vietnam). The ships moved in a line formation along the two sides of the delimitation line and maintained a distance of 0.5 nautical miles. Ships of each country conducted patrols in the waters of their own country. Due to high waves and strong winds, the two sides decided to not inspect boats and ships operating in the areas during their patrols to ensure safety for both personnel and equipment. This was the 20th joint patrol between the coast guard forces of Vietnam and China and it was the first patrol conducted in line formation in the waters adjacent to the… Read full this story

