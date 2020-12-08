HÀ NỘI – Three young Vietnamese artists won prizes at the Mnet Asian Music Awards (MAMA) 2020 on Sunday night in Seoul. Rapper Binz Da Poet was named ‘Best Asian Artist Vietnam’, while singer Amee was honoured as the ‘Best New Asian Artist Vietnam’, and Quang Đăng won ‘Best Choreographer of the Year’ at the event that was livestreamed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In a short video posted on his Facebook page after winning the award, the rapper known in Việt Nam’s underground scene with viral songs such as OK, Gene, So Far, Krazy and Sao Cũng Được (Whatever), said he was thrilled to receive the award. Rapper Binz has been named ‘Best Asian Artist Vietnam’. Photo from the Binz da poet Fanpage “My new top here is right now because only in this very moment we exist and so I could share my wonderful joy with this award with you all around the world,” said the rapper. Binz, whose real name is Lê Nguyễn Trung Đan, was born in 1988 in the Central Highlands province of Gia Lai. The rapper and producer spent a few years living and working in Texas, US, before coming back to Việt Nam in 2008 to join… Read full this story

Vietnamese artists win prestigious Mnet Asian Music Awards have 355 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at December 8, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.