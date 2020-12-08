At South Korea’s 2020 Mnet Asian Music Awards (MAMA 2020) online ceremony on Dec. 6, young singer Amee expressed her appreciation for her Best New Asian Artist award.”I am happy as the efforts of my team and myself have been recognized in Vietnam and globally. I am a K-pop fan and the MAMAs have been a dream to me,” the singer said in the video.Amee, real name Tran Huyen My, 20, is the youngest Vietnamese artist to be honored at MAMA. Starting her career in 2018 and releasing her debut album “DreAMEE” in June, Amee has received several domestic awards, including Best New Artist of the Year at “Cong Hien 2020” (Dedicated Music Award 2020). Quang Dang (L) and Amee pose with their MAMA trophies. Photo courtesy of Quang Dang and Amee. Rapper Binz was named Best Asian Artist after a busy year. In 2020, his hit “Bigcityboi” has raked in over 67 million YouTube views and entered the video-sharing site’s Top Trending list in several countries within 12 hours of its July premiere.”I am thrilled and really appreciate this music award,” the rapper said during the MAMA ceremony.Binz, real name Le Nguyen Trung Dan, 32, was born in Central… Read full this story

Vietnamese artists scoop MAMA 2020 awards have 297 words, post on e.vnexpress.net at December 8, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.