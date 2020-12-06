Vietnamese and Lao defense ministries ink cooperation plan for next year

The statement was made by Defense Minister General Ngo Xuan Lich at a meeting with his Lao counterpart General Chansamone Chanyalath on December 4 in Hanoi. The two defense ministers sign the cooperation plan for 2021. At the event , General Lich congratulated leaders of the Lao Defense Ministry and troops of the Lao People’s Armed Forces on the 45th anniversary of Laos’ National Day (December 2) and the success of the 5th Congress of the Party Organization of the Lao People’s Armed Forces. For his part, General Chansamone Chanyalath expressed his sympathy over the losses caused by the recent floods to the Vietnamese military and people in central Vietnam. He congratulated Vietnam on its fulfillment of the 2020 ASEAN Chairmanship, including the successful organization of ASEAN military – defense meetings amid complicated developments in the global and regional security situation and the COVID-19 pandemic. He affirmed that the Lao Defense Ministry will continue supporting Vietnam to successfully hold the 14th ASEAN Defense Ministers’ Meeting (ADMM) and the 7th ADMM Plus next week. The Lao Defense Minister emphasized that Laos has treasured the great friendship, special solidarity, and comprehensive cooperation with Vietnam. He also appreciated the support of the Vietnamese Defense… Read full this story
