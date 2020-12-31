Vietnamese and Cambodian military units tighten cooperation

At the signing ceremony The meeting was jointly chaired by the two commanders, Vietnam’s Senior Colonel Le Van Luan and Cambodia’s Major General Chhuon Kim San. Under the inked agreement, the two sides will exchange situations and coordinate in maintaining political security as well as actively prevent and control crimes, especially border-crossing activities to undermine the two countries’ security. The two sides will also promote information about the good results of the marker planting and border demarcation work achieved by the two countries and cooperate in natural disaster relief and search and rescue, as well as in prevention of deforestation and illegal exploitation of agriculture, forestry and sea products along the two sides of the shared borderline. They will establish a periodic meeting mechanism and join hands in the fight against organized crimes, terrorism, and drug-trafficking along the shared borderline. With this agreement, the two sides are expected to strengthen their solidarity, friendship and sustainable and long-term cooperation, mutual understanding and trust, thus contributing to upholding political security, social order and safety and to creating a favorable environment for the socio-economic development and defense-security consolidation of each country. Translated by Mai Huong

