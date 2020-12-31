Vietnamese and Cambodian military units beef up ties

At the talks, the two sides reviewed their defense ties over the past year, particularly in building solidarity, friendship and a comprehensive cooperation. The Dak Nong provincial Military Command presents office accessories and food to the military sub-region of Mundulkiri province. The two units have maintained regular and effective collaboration, contributing to ensuring political and border security and socio-economic development in the shared border area. In the coming time, they will continue to foster cooperation to deal with issues of mutual interest such as natural disasters, the COVID-19 pandemic, search and rescue missions, and so on. In addition, they will exchange information related to Vietnamese fallen soldiers’ remains and collaborate to fight against drug trafficking and smuggling along the borderline. On the occasion, the Dak Nong provincial Military Command presented office accessories and food, worth VND 300 million in total, to the military sub-region of Mundulkiri province. Translated by Trung Thanh

