Traveler’s Guide Vietnam wins big at World Travel Awards 2020 The Saigon Times Tuesday, Dec 1, 2020,12:13 (GMT+7) Vietnam wins big at World Travel Awards 2020The Saigon Times Foreign tourists take a cyclo tour in HCMC. Vietnam was named the “World’s Leading Heritage Destination” at the World Travel Awards 2020 – PHOTO: THANH HOA HCMC – Vietnam defeated strong candidates such as Brazil, Egypt, Greece and Saudi Arabia to win the “World’s Leading Heritage Destination” award for the second straight year at the 27th World Travel Awards Grand Final Gala Ceremony 2020, which was held virtually and televised live from Zaryahye Park in Moscow, Russia, on November 27. The country also pocketed many other titles at this year’s World Travel Awards, regarded as the “Oscars” in the tourism industry. The Vinpearl Luxury Landmark 81 in HCMC was awarded the “World’s Leading City Hotel”, the “World’s Leading Conference and Wedding Hotel” and the “World’s Leading Riverfront Hotel”. Sun World Ba Na Hills Resort in Danang City was honored as the “World’s Leading Iconic Tourist Attraction”, while the Golden Bridge was honored as the “World’s Leading Iconic Tourist Bridge”. The InterContinental Danang Sun Peninsula Resort won the “World’s Leading Green Resort”, while JW Marriott Phu Quoc… Read full this story
