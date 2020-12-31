The workshop titled “Vietnam Value – Positioning and leveraging Vietnamese brands among integration trend” was organised on December 29 “Since the programme was first organised, many awardees have been constantly enhancing their stature in local and overseas markets,” said Hoang Minh Chien, deputy director of the Department of Trade Promotion at the Ministry of Industry and Trade at the workshop titled “Vietnam Value – Positioning and leveraging Vietnamese brands among integration trend” on December 29, highlighting dairy giant Vinamilk and footwear maker Biti’s. Vinamilk’s products have been exported to over 54 countries and territories, helping the firm to collect $2.2 billion in export value. In South Korea, Vinamilk products have achieved wide coverage at Ministop convenience stores. Meanwhile, Biti’s has constantly expanded its scale with seven main branches across the country, 156 stores, and more than 1,500 sales intermediaries. In the Chinese market, Biti’s has established four offices, 30 distributions centres for commodities, and 300 sales points. In Cambodia it has also established Cambo Trading as its main distributor. In 2019, the total export value of the awardees’ products reached nearly VND123 trillion ($5.35 billion), up 203 per cent against 2016’s VND60 trillion ($2.6 billion). The businesses have created more than 350,000 jobs and paid more than… Read full this story

Vietnam Value Programme celebrates strengthening Vietnamese brands have 296 words, post on www.vir.com.vn at December 31, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.