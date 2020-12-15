Most tariffs will be eliminated across many products following the new UK-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement which comes into effect next month The conclusion of the UK-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (UKVFTA) last week took place just as the two countries celebrated 10 years of a bilateral strategic partnership. Vietnamese Minister of Industry and Trade Tran Tuan Anh said, “The signing of the agreement is of huge significance and practical value for several reasons. It stems from the actual needs of both countries – Brexit means that the agreement between Vietnam and the EU (EVFTA) that came into force in August no longer applies to the UK after December 31.” He also explained that both sides wanted to reach a deal as soon as possible so as to accelerate economic rebound post-pandemic. In addition, the clauses in the UKVFTA will be almost identical to those in the EVFTA, signifying that the two countries would have no need to undergo a decade of negotiations as such with the EVFTA. Since the Vietnam and UK established diplomatic relations in 1973, bilateral trade cooperation has been developing ceaselessly. Statistics by the Vietnam General Department of Customs show that total import-export value between Vietnam and UK… Read full this story

Vietnam-UK trade relations elevating to new altitudes have 279 words, post on www.vir.com.vn at December 15, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.