Vietnam to spend US$15.7 billion on expanding airports by 2030

A view of the Tan Son Nhat International Airport in HCMC – PHOTO: LE ANH

HCMC – Vietnam will spend VND365.1 trillion (US$15.7 billion) between now and 2030 to expand existing airports or build new airports, according to the Civil Aviation Authority of Vietnam (CAAV), which has laid out a draft plan on aviation development until 2030, with a vision towards 2050.

In the next 10 years, the country will build a number of new airports such as Long Thanh, Quang Tri, Phan Thiet and Sapa, while the Tan Son Nhat, Noi Bai, Danang and Cam Ranh international airports will be expanded.

The country will spend another VND866.36 trillion (US$37.3 billion) to build Lai Chau, Na San and Cao Bang airports and the second airport in Hanoi.

The capacity of many local airports will be doubled or even tripled.

CAAV said in the 2020-2030 period, priority will be given to the first phase of the Long Thanh International Airport in Dong Nai Province, which will cost US$5 billion, as well as the T3…

