Vietnam to resume several commercial flights with high level of safety: FM spokesperson

Vietnam to resume several commercial flights with high level of safety During the ministry’s regular press conference in Hanoi on September 17, Hang said passengers eligible to enter Vietnam include Vietnamese citizens, foreigners holding diplomatic and official passports, experts, investors, corporate executives, skilled workers and their relatives, foreign students, and relatives of Vietnamese citizens from abroad. To fulfill the task with a high level of safety, Vietnamese ministries and agencies have held working sessions with authorities abroad, as directed by the Prime Minister. The spokesperson said flights linking Vietnam and Seoul, Tokyo, Taiwan (China), and Guangzhou (China) were planned to be launched on September 15, while those to and from Vientiane and Phnom Penh scheduled to start from September 22. People who enter Vietnam on commercial flights after transiting a third country must strictly follow medical quarantine regulations in the country. Source: VNA

