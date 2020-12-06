The human trial of a made-in-Vietnam COVID-19 vaccine is expected to be conducted on 20 volunteers next week, according to the Ministry of Health. Developed by Ho Chi Minh City-based Nanogen Pharmaceutical Biotechnology JSC, the vaccine already underwent animal trials and was assessed by a Vietnamese and foreign agency. The Vietnam Military Medical University will start testing the vaccine on 20 healthy people on December 10. Several of them will receive the vaccine on the first day, while the test on the remaining volunteers will be carried out in the next 24 to 48 hours. Three months after this trial concludes, the university is expected to perform another human trial involving about 400 volunteers. Aside from Nanogen Company, three other units are developing a COVID-19 vaccine in Vietnam. Among them, two are conducting animal trials and necessary assessment. The other vaccine producer has been tasked by the Ministry of Health with coordinating with Russia in the production process. The unit was also asked to keep in touch with China so that it can have access to the latter’s vaccine in the coming time. Approximately 200 vaccine manufacturers around the world have been involved in the development of COVID-19 jabs. Vietnam is anticipated to… Read full this story

Vietnam to begin testing COVID-19 vaccine on 20 people next week have 302 words, post on tuoitrenews.vn at December 6, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.