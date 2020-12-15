Vietnam team wins regional tech contest with bio-material stronger than steel

The creation by students and teachers at the Ho Chi Minh City University of Technology was earlier this month crowned the winner of Tech Planter Asia, an annual technology contest.Assoc Prof Dr Nguyen Dinh Quan and nine of his students are in the final stages of commercializing the product, cellulose nanocrystals (CNC).It is expected to have applications in a number of machinery operations such as plasma or flame cutting, laser cutting, shearing, forming and welding.While working at a paper mill in HCMC’s Thu Duc District last year Quan found that it discharged dozens of tons of paper sludge every day, a substance it could not recycle into paper.It had to bear the cost of burying the waste whereas burning it in a furnace polluted the environment.But he realized the sludge was a great source of cellulose when pretreated and had the complex organic polymers lignin already removed. Cellulose paper sludge is easily hydrolyzed with dilute acid. In the same environment, the hydrolyzed sugar product is converted back to bacterial cellulose by the acetobacter xilynum bacterium.Cellulose bacteria are quite pure and form thick films that float on top of the mixture. This membrane is easy to harvest and can be used… Read full this story

