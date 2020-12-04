Vietnam supports upgrade of ASEAN-EU ties to strategic partnership: Deputy PM

Addressing the 23rd ASEAN – EU Ministerial Meeting, held via video conference on December 1, Minh lauded the EU for supporting ASEAN’s central role and solidarity in shaping an open, transparent, inclusive, and rules-based regional architecture with bloc-led mechanisms as the foundation, contributing to maintaining peace, security, stability, and law abidance in the region. Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh at the meeting He suggested the EU, with its experience in regional connectivity, assist the bloc in narrowing development gap and linking sub-regions with ASEAN’s common development process, towards even and sustainable development. On the East Sea issue, he affirmed that Vietnam’s stance suits ASEAN’s principle stance, which was affirmed at the 36th ASEAN Summit in June, the 53rd ASEAN Ministerial Meeting in September, and the 37th ASEAN Summit in November. Minh asked countries to uphold the spirit of cooperation and sense of responsibility for building the East Sea (South China Sea) into the waters of peace, stability, and cooperation. ASEAN heralded the EU as its partner of top significance, second-largest trade partner with two-way trade of USD 280 billion in 2019, and third-largest source of FDI with USD 16.2 billion last year. The EU also announced… Read full this story

