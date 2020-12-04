Nation Vietnam still at high risk of Covid-19 transmission The Saigon Times Friday, Dec 4, 2020,12:53 (GMT+7) Vietnam still at high risk of Covid-19 transmissionThe Saigon Times A medical worker checks the body temperature of people at a centralized quarantine center. The country is at high risk of Covid-19 transmission – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – Although thousands of people who were in close and indirect contact with the Covid-19 cases in HCMC have tested negative for the virus, Vietnam is still at high risk of Covid-19 transmission, according to the national steering committee for Covid-19 infection prevention and control. On December 3, the Ministry of Health asked the departments of health and medical centers to consider pandemic prevention and control as the top priority. Hospitals and clinics should review their prevention and control measures and seriously comply with regulations on classifying, quarantining and testing those suspected of infection, Thanh Nien Online newspaper reported. The steering committee asked the HCMC Department of Health to direct medical centers in the city to quickly classify and test those suspected of being infected with the virus to immediately detect new cases. The department was also asked to establish teams to inspect medical centers. According to the steering committee,… Read full this story

