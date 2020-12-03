Vietnam sticks to poverty reduction targets

Vietnam is aiming to continue reducing poverty, prioritising poor mountainous regions and ethnic minority groups. Local authorities in the Mekong Delta province of Ben Tre give fresh water containers to poor residents in response to droughts and saline intrusion. The Central Steering Committee for the National Target Programme on Sustainable Poverty Reduction agreed plans to cut the average poverty rate by between 1 and 1.5 per cent each year nationwide. But in ethnic groups the bar is set much higher, as officials aim to reduce poverty by 34 per cent. The number of poor ethnic minority households is expected to decrease by 34 per cent this year based on multi-dimensional poverty criteria. The 2020 targets were proposed at a meeting Tuesday which also reported positive statistics Vietnam has already achieved. According to the Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs, Vietnam’s average poverty rate stayed at below 4 per cent by the end of 2019, a 1.3 per cent reduction compared to the end of 2018. In extremely disadvantaged communes, the poverty rate last year reduced by 3 to 4 per cent compared to 2018. More than VND12 trillion (US$521 million) was mobilised from State budget, local budgets and other… Read full this story

