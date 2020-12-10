Nation Vietnam starts human trials of Covid-19 vaccine The Saigon Times Thursday, Dec 10, 2020,18:45 (GMT+7) Vietnam starts human trials of Covid-19 vaccineThe Saigon Times The Nanocovax Covid-19 vaccine is launched at an event in Hanoi today, December 10, with many volunteers signing up to participate in the human trial of Covid-19 vaccine – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – One hour after starting the clinical trial of the Covid-19 vaccine produced by Nanogen Pharmaceutical Biotechnology JSC, a Vietnamese firm, as many as 30 volunteers signed up to participate in the trial, which took place at the Vietnam Military Medical Academy in Hanoi City today, December 10. If the trial is successful, the vaccine will be available in the community by May next year. Ho Nhan, chairman of Nanogen, said there were four dose levels for the injection of the vaccine, called Nanocovax, including 25 mcg, 50 mcg, 75 mcg and 100 mcg, Tuoi Tre Online reported. After testing the vaccine on mice, hamsters, monkeys and rabbits, the results showed that the vaccine was safe. Nhan also said the Covid-19 vaccine is similar to the seasonal influenza vaccine, which can protect people within six months and must be injected annually. The firm has also produced the… Read full this story

