Trade Vietnam slaps antidumping duty on Chinese cold-rolled steel The Saigon Times Wednesday, Dec 23, 2020,14:09 (GMT+7) Vietnam slaps antidumping duty on Chinese cold-rolled steelThe Saigon Times Cold-rolled steel is produced at Hoa Sen Nghe An One Member Limited Liabilities Company in Dong Hoi Industrial Park in Nghe An Province. Vietnam has levied antidumping tariffs on cold-rolled steel coil and sheet imports from China – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – The Vietnamese Ministry of Industry and Trade has imposed antidumping tariffs on cold-rolled steel coil and sheet imports from China for five years starting from December 21 aimed at reducing losses for local steel production after considering the benefits of local producers and those using steel imports from China. The anti-dumping tax would range from 4.43% to 25.22%, the local media reported. In September last year, the Ministry of Industry and Trade launched an antidumping investigation into cold-rolled steel from China and found that the volume of cold-rolled steel imported from China reached more than 272,000 tons, accounting for 65.5% of the total cold-rolled steel imports into Vietnam. There was an increase in imports, both in absolute and relative terms, compared to the locally-produced volume. According to the ministry, the increase is the main factor… Read full this story

Vietnam slaps antidumping duty on Chinese cold-rolled steel have 296 words, post on english.thesaigontimes.vn at December 23, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.