Trade Vietnam sees sharp decrease in car imports The Saigon Times Saturday, Dec 26, 2020,10:28 (GMT+7) Vietnam sees sharp decrease in car importsThe Saigon Times Customers examine a four-seat car on display at an expo. The number of car imports to Vietnam this year has so far witnessed a sharp decline from the previous year– PHOTO: QUOC HUNG HCMC – The number of completely-built-up (CBU) car imports to Vietnam in the year to November dropped significantly by 30.5% compared with the same period last year to over 92,000 units, partly due to the impact of the coronavirus pandemic. The General Department of Vietnam Customs said in a recent report that the country had imported more than 12,000 CBU units, including vehicles with nine seats or more, trucks and specialized vehicles, in November, down 10.4% from the previous month. The November figure brought the year-to-date cumulative tally to some 92,000 units worth more than US$2 billion, leading to year-on-year declines of 30.5% and 31.2%, respectively. These imported cars are mostly from Thailand, followed by Indonesia and China. Local experts were quoted by the news website VnExpress as saying that the falling demand for cars, as well as emerging obstacles to securing spare parts and disrupted… Read full this story

