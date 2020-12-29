Vietnam Economy Vietnam sees record number of market withdrawals this year By Le Hoang Tuesday, Dec 29, 2020,14:07 (GMT+7) Vietnam sees record number of market withdrawals this yearBy Le Hoang Shops in downtown HCMC shut down. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the number of enterprises withdrawing from the local market this year is estimated to hit an all-time high of over 100,000 – PHOTO: HUNG LE HCMC – Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the number of enterprises withdrawing from the local market this year is estimated to hit an all-time high of over 100,000. In December, some 8,200 enterprises pulled out of the market, while an average 8,550 companies left the market between January and October, contributing to setting a record number of market withdrawals. Data from the General Statistics Office of Vietnam indicated that in 2020, as many as 101,700 companies halted their operations, were pending dissolution and completed procedures for disbandment, up 13.9% against last year. Some 46,600 businesses, mainly active in the retail, construction, lodging and catering service, tourism, real estate and education sectors, suspended their operations due to the hardships caused by Covid-19. A representative of a firm in HCMC’s District 10, which sold paintings to international tourists, said that… Read full this story

