Vietnam saves VND6.3t a year by cutting business eligibility requirements

HCMC – By cutting business eligibility requirements, Vietnam has saved some 18 million workdays, equivalent to VND6.3 trillion (US$273 million), each year, Minister and Chairman of the Government Office Mai Tien Dung said at a meeting on December 28.

Since 2016, the Government has issued eight decrees, 19 resolutions, two directives and eight decisions to reform administrative procedures, including cutting business eligibility requirements.

Between 2016 and 2020, the country eliminated 3,893 of its 6,191 business eligibility requirements, 6,776 of 9,926 commodities subjected to a specialized inspection and 30 administrative procedures related to specialized checks.

In 2020 alone, 239 business eligibility requirements have been abolished.

Dung said such efforts by ministries, agencies and localities have helped the country improve its position in international rankings.

In the World Bank's Doing Business Report, Vietnam jumped 20 places between 2016 and 2020 to rank 70th among 190 economies.

In the Global Competitiveness Report, Vietnam jumped 10 places in the…

