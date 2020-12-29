Vietnam’s GDP growth rate reaches nearly 3 per cent in 2020

Vietnam has generated more than $1.2 trillion in GDP within the recent five years “Vietnam has generated more than $1.2 trillion in GDP within the recent five years,” said Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc while chairing the government meeting with local authorities on December 28 and 29. “In 2020 alone, with the pandemic overruning many countries, the Vietnamese economy still maintained positive growth.” The International Monetary Fund pointed out that Vietnam’s GDP exceeded $340 billion, placing among the 40 largest economies in the world. With this, the country has surpassed the regional powerhouses of Singapore and Malaysia. Meanwhile, the World Bank listed Vietnam in the top 10 highest growing countries. The prime minister said that economic growth no longer depended on any single economic sector. Whether state-owned enterprises or foreign-invested companies, the role of the private sector is growing into an important motivation for the country stipulated in Resolution No.10/NQ-TW. Through its wide network of free trade agreements, Vietnam has been constantly expanding foreign trade activities to many new markets while also focusing on the domestic market. PM Phuc also said that although GDP growth is meaningful for the country, it does not fully reflect the face of the economy such as the contribution… Read full this story

