Vietnam-Russia Tropical Center to apply scientific research to reality

The event drew the attendance of the Ministry of National Defense (MND)’s relevant units, the Ministry of Science and Technology, Finance Ministry, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of Agricultural and Rural Development, and the Vietnam Academy of Science and Technology. Senior Lieutenant General Nguyen Chi Vinh speaks at the event. Delivering a report at the event, Major General Dang Hong Trien, General Director of the Vietnam-Russia Tropical Center, underlined that the unit flexibly adjusted all joint studies and projects between the two countries amid the complicated development of the COVID-19 pandemic in Russia. Meanwhile, all the tasks assigned to the center to conduct in Vietnam, have basically been completed. Concluding the conference, General Vinh highly appreciated the Vietnam-Russia Tropical Center’s task performance results in 2020, hailing its active and effective participation in COVID-19 prevention and control. Meanwhile, General Vinh also asked the center to apply the outcomes of scientific studies into reality, closely work with the Russian side and relevant units to implement scientific and technological research and application programs while making good preparations for the 31st session of the Vietnamese sub-committee of the Intergovernmental Coordinating Committee for the Vietnam-Russia Tropical Center. Translated by Khanh Ngan
