Nation Vietnam rescues 11 sailors from sunken Panama vessel The Saigon Times Friday, Dec 18, 2020,13:54 (GMT+7) Vietnam rescues 11 sailors from sunken Panama vesselThe Saigon Times A Panama-flagged ship with 15 crew members onboard tilts off Phu Quy Island in Binh Thuan Province on December 17 – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – Two sailors were found dead, while 11 others were rescued on December 18 after a Panama-flagged cargo ship sank off Phu Quy Island in Binh Thuan Province. Rescuers are looking for the remaining two sailors of the total 15 who were on board the ship, said Nguyen Hung Tan, head of the office of the Steering Committee for Search and Rescue of the province. Tan said that at 2.15 a.m. today, the CSB 6007 ship found and picked up eight Chinese and three Vietnamese sailors. They are receiving care on the ship and will soon be transported to the mainland. Meanwhile, this morning, the SAR 413 ship of Ba Ria-Vung Tau Province’s search and rescue center also discovered the bodies of two other Chinese sailors. Bui The Nhan, chairman of Phu Quy District, said the locality is well prepared to check the health of the rescued sailors and treat them after they… Read full this story

