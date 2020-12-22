Vietnam reports another imported COVID-19 case

The new case is a 37-year-old sailor who was quarantined upon his arrival at Nha Trang Port, the central coastal province of Khanh Hoa on December 9. This brought the national tally of COVID-19 to 1,414, the committee reported. Photo for illustration Vietnam has so far successfully treated 1,269 COVID-19 patients and kept the fatalities at 35. Among the patients still under treatment, nine have tested negative for SARS-CoV-2 virus once, seven twice and four thrice. A total of 17,616 people who had close contact with COVID-19 patients or arrived from pandemic-hit areas are being quarantined nationwide, with 196 at hospitals, 16,302 at State-designated facilities and 1,118 at home or their accommodations. Source: VNA

