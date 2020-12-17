Nation Vietnam regrets U.S. decision to sanction Vietnamese firm over Iran-related trade The Saigon Times Thursday, Dec 17, 2020,19:16 (GMT+7) Vietnam regrets U.S. decision to sanction Vietnamese firm over Iran-related tradeThe Saigon Times Spokeswoman of the Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – Spokeswoman of the Vietnamese Ministry of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang said at a press briefing this afternoon, December 17 that Vietnam regretted the U.S. decision to sanction Vietnam Gas and Chemicals Transportation Corporation over relating to the transport of petroleum products from Iran. Hang said Vietnam has always complied with the United Nations resolutions and handled any violations accordingly. The U.S. Treasury Department on December 16 imposed sanctions on a number of global companies, accusing them of supporting the sale of Iranian petrochemicals, Reuters reported. Vietnam Gas and Chemicals Transportation Corporation was targeted over its alleged connection with significant transactions for the transport of petroleum products from Iran, the Treasury said. “Trade relations between Vietnam and Iran are transparent and legal. They involve goods that serve the essential needs of people and do not go against the resolutions of the United Nations,” Hang noted, adding that Vietnam hoped the United States would… Read full this story

