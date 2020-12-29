Vietnam ramps up efforts to build more LNG facilities

Investors explore opportunities in Vietnam’s LNG market at the Vietnam Energy Summit 2020 In the new Power Development Plan (PDP) 7 that covers the 2025-2030 period, Vietnam will need new LNG to power facilities with a total capacity of approximately 15,000-19,000MW to meet the rapid growth in electricity power demand, mostly in the southern part of the country. According to the Master Plan for Vietnam’s Gas Industry Development to 2025, the country needs to build more new facilities to accommodate imported LNG, which is expected to reach 1-4 billion cubic metres per year in 2021-2025 and approximately 6-10 billion cu.m per year in 2026-2035. Most of the imported LNG will be used for electricity generation, fuelling the country’s socioeconomic development. Angelin Energy is one of several promising new players in Vietnam’s fledgling LNG sector. This ambitious Ho Chi Minh City-based company is pushing for greater LNG use in the country and already has several strategic partnerships in place, including Japan Petroleum Exploration Co., Ltd. (JAPEX) which has over 36 years in the LNG business and over 65 years in the international oil and gas business. Bui Thi Hong Van, managing director of Angelin Energy recently highlighted four reasons why the Vietnamese government is paying… Read full this story

