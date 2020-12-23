Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on Tuesday held phone talks with United States President Donald Trump, during which the former stated that Vietnam’s monetary policy is not designed to gain competitive edges in international trade. PM Phuc and President Trump discussed the U.S. Trade Representative (USTR)’s ongoing investigation into Vietnam’s monetary policy and timber materials in accordance with Article 301 of the Trade Act of 1974, according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. On December 16, the U.S. Treasury labeled Switzerland and Vietnam as currency manipulators, stating that through June 2020 both countries had intervened in currency markets to prevent effective balance of payments adjustments. During their talks, Phuc stated that Vietnam, as a developing country with limited economic capacity, has pursued a monetary policy in favor of inflation control and macro-economic stabilization. The monetary policy has not been designed to gain competitive edges in international trade, he stressed. In that spirit, the two leaders agreed to assign their ministries and agencies to continue working together to comprehensively resolve the concerns of the U.S. and Vietnam, thus sustaining the two nations’ harmonious and mutually beneficial trade ties. Both sides also agreed that bilateral cooperation has advanced robustly across all fields since the… Read full this story

Vietnam premier, US president discuss currency manipulation issue have 297 words, post on tuoitrenews.vn at December 23, 2020. This is cached page on Talk Vietnam. If you want remove this page, please contact us.