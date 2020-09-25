The congress elected a 62-strong executive board led by former Chairman of the Hanoi People’s Committee Nguyen The Thao.

During the 2013-2020 tenure, the VPFA coordinated with the Polish Embassy in Vietnam to hold 15 or so events each year, such as celebrations for the Constitution Day of Poland (May 3), National Independence Day of Poland (November 11), gatherings with ambassadors and staff from the Polish Embassy before and after Vietnam’s traditional New Year festival (Tet), and friendship exchanges with visiting Polish officials.

Speaking at the congress, President of the Vietnam Union of Friendship Organisations (VUFO) Nguyen Phuong Nga expressed her hope that the VPFA would further develop to contribute more to the friendship between the two countries.

Polish Ambassador to Vietnam Wojciech Gerwel thanked the VPFA and the Vietnamese Association in Poland for offering medical support to the Polish people amid the COVID-19 pandemic. He hoped that the two countries’ younger generations will follow in the footsteps of their predecessors to reinforce all-around bilateral ties.

During the 2020-2025 tenure, the VPFA will expand activities in various areas via people-to-people diplomatic channels, partner with the Polish Embassy to join diplomatic events, maintain close contacts with Vietnamese alumni, especially those who were honoured as Honorary Ambassadors, Consul Generals, or outstanding students, and promote activities by the Viet-Pol International Cooperation and Overseas Education Consulting Centre.

In economic, trade, investment, culture, education, and science-technology, the VPFA will actively serve as a bridge to provide information for the two countries’ businesses to navigate each other’s market.

It will also seek non-governmental aid from Poland and meet several EU non-governmental organisations to mobilise aid for projects in education-training, culture, science-technology, and dealing with the consequences of Agent Orange/dioxin.

On the occasion, the VUFO also honoured several collectives and individuals of the VPFA for their outstanding achievements./.