Vietnam pledges to further contribute to U.N. Mission in South Sudan

Quy made the affirmation at an online meeting on December 15 of the U.N. Security Council (UNSC) on the situation in South Sudan and the operations of the UNMISS. Ambassador Dang Dinh Quy, Permanent Representative of Vietnam to the U.N. As Chairman of the UNSC’s 2206 South Sudan Sanctions Committee, the ambassador presented a report on its performance this year. The committee organised five meetings, issued 41 documents, and approved seven requests for temporary exemptions from restrictions imposed on a number of individuals and organisations, according to the report. In his capacity as the Vietnamese representative, Quy spoke highly of the positive developments in South Sudan this year, which, he said, are remarkable given the range of difficulties posed by COVID-19 together with flooding and food shortages. Ceasefire agreements have been observed, he said, while calling on the Government of South Sudan to adopt effective measures to deal with violence between communities. Quy also stressed the importance of the early establishment of criteria to review the UNSC’s arms embargos on South Sudan. He also lauded the role of the UNMISS, neighboring countries, and regional organizations in promoting peace and development in the country. Other rapporteurs at the meeting expressed their… Read full this story

