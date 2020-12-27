Vietnam obtains GDP growth of 2.8% in 2020: Finance Minister

Vietnam is expected to achieve a GDP growth rate of 2.8% this year, a significant figure among new emerging economies despite the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, revealed Finance Minister Dinh Tien Dung. Finance Minister Dinh Tien Dung says the 2.8% GDP rate is a bright spot of the Vietnamese economy this year in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic taking its heavy toll on the global economy. According to the minister, the government estimated that the national economy would grow by 6.8% and inflation would be controlled at 4% this year. However, the COVID-19 outbreak that began earlier this year has dealt a heavy blow to global economic recovery efforts. International financial institutions still made their forecasts the global economy would grow negatively in 2020. Domestically, along with the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, trade disputes among global powers and natural disasters also badly impacted production and business operations. “In such a difficult context, the good news is that Vietnam’s economy is still expected to grow by about 2.8% compared to 2019, a significant figure among new emerging economies,” Minister Dung said at a press briefing in Hanoi on Dec. 25. He said the financial sector has adopted a… Read full this story
